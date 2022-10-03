Heart of Racing launches female driver search with Phoenix shootout

The Heart of Racing sports car racing team will host a two-day shootout for female racers this November, where one driver will earn the team’s support for the 2023 season.

Heart of Racing is now accepting female applications for the search. The team will then invite select applicants to compete in the shootout for a seat in the team’s GT4 program. Apply at https://www.theheartofracing.com/driversearch by October 23, 2022 to be considered.

The two-day program will be staged at the Apex Club outside of Phoenix, Arizona, and will consider a range of areas of evaluation.

The judges will take into careful consideration the overall aptitude of the candidates, including their personality outside of the car. The program will also include extensive track time for the candidates, who will have access to coaching and data feedback. In addition to their performance out of the car, the drivers will be considered for their natural pace behind the wheel of a GT4 machine in relation to their experience level.

The selected driver will join The Heart of Racing Academy and pilot a GT4 car fully supported by the team. The Heart of Racing is slated to announce further details following the shootout.

“We are pleased to announce this new initiative, and our ambition is to find a deserving female racer and establish the opportunity for her to go racing with us,” said team principal Ian James. “This is the path that we’ve identified, so that we can help going forward. We will utilize the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 as the platform for the drivers, and will go through a wide range of exercises so we can get a great picture of what they are capable both in and out of the car. We want to provide a great experience for everyone who is selected to participate.”

The Heart of Racing generates donations and raises awareness of the demands for quality health care. In addition to providing outstanding care for its patients, the cardiology research program is paving the way for developing new ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat heart problems.

Donations to The Heart of Racing allows Seattle Children’s hospital and research to maintain high-quality care and enables its discovery of lifesaving treatments. (Donations accepted at https://give.seattlechildrens.org/HOR)

“We go racing on Sunday to help drive awareness and win on Monday with support for Seattle Children’s ,” said James. “This initiative will build a new program to continue our efforts to fundraise for the kids and support our communities.”