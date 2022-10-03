7-round FIA WEC set for 2023

The FIA World Motorsport Council has approved a seven-round calendar for the World Endurance Championship in 2023. The slate features the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, taking place in its traditional mid-June slot, as well as a new race in Portugal.

The 11th season of FIA WEC will start with the Official Prologue at Sebring on March 11-12, followed by the first race of the season, the 1000 Miles of Sebring on March 17 for the “Super Sebring” weekend alongside the IMSA WeatherTech Championship’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The first-ever 6 Hours of Portimao at Algarve International Circuit will take place on April 16. This will be the second time that WEC has run at the track, which previously held the 8 Hours of Portimao in 2021.

Just two weeks after Portimao, teams will reconvene for the TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. This will be the 11th running of the event which has featured in every season of FIA WEC and is seen as the event which gives the best form guide to the following 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The month of May enables teams to prepare for the big one, as teams head into a very busy June with the 91st edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, taking place in its traditional 24th week of the year slot on June 10-11. This year’s race will be the centenary edition as the event first took place in 1923.

At Le Mans, the world’s most prestigious manufacturers, Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot, Toyota, Cadillac and Glickenhaus, will compete for the superb Centennial Trophy, created in association with the Monnaie de Paris and recently unveiled at the famous Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

After Le Mans, FIA WEC moves to the 6 Hours of Monza, which takes place on July 9. This will be the third edition of the event which has already provided so much drama and excitement in its short history with FIA WEC.

The 6 Hours of Fuji follows on September 10, and the season will once more conclude with the 8 Hours of Bahrain, on November 4. Bahrain has been a part of the WEC calendar since 2012 and the 2023 event will be the eighth time the location hosts the season finale.

“I’m very pleased to see the FIA World Endurance Championship growing in strength,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President. “I would like to thank everyone involved — the FIA, the ACO and the promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship. Owing to the efforts of the promoter, the championship enjoys a strong and stable calendar. Looking forward, 2023 can’t come soon enough. The world’s most prestigious endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans celebrates its centenary, on this occasion avoiding a clash with a Formula 1 Grand Prix. Also, the Hypercar will see the strongest entry to date, so there’s plenty to look forward to.”

Richard Mille, FIA Endurance Commission President, said: “We have all been eagerly awaiting the 2023 season since the introduction of the Hypercar category to the FIA World Endurance Championship. The lineup of iconic sports car brands is testament to the work done in the background over the last couple of years and to the fact that the regulations are relevant to the manufacturers as well as proof of the growing appeal of endurance racing worldwide.

“The seven-round schedule is a natural evolution of the calendar we know well from the previous years that will provide the automakers involved with a stage to showcase their dream cars at a variety of world-class circuits and key global markets. The centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the focal point of the season and I’m immensely pleased that this has been taken into consideration when the Formula 1 calendar was approved by the World Motor Sport Council. This underlines the cooperation of the FIA as the governing body of world motorsport with the stakeholders of the world’s premier championships.”