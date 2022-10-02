Russell to start from pit lane after power unit change

George Russell will start the Singapore Grand Prix from the pit lane after taking a new power unit under parc ferme conditions overnight.

The Mercedes driver qualified 11th on Saturday after struggling in greasy conditions, and despite Singapore traditionally being a track that is difficult to overtake, his team has decided to take a full new power unit.

While usually the penalty would be a back of the grid start, the change has been made without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, meaning a pit lane start.

Russell has finished in the top five in every race he has completed so far this season, with his only retirement coming in the British Grand Prix. His team-mate Lewis Hamilton starts in third place behind Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

The penalty for Russell promotes Lance Stroll to 11th place on the grid ahead of Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Guanyu Zhou, Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

