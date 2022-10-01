Bell takes Talladega Cup pole

Christopher Bell made it a clean sweep of Talladega Superspeedway pole awards Saturday morning.

Bell went to the top of the board with a lap of 180.591 mph (53.026 seconds). It is his fourth pole of the season.

All four of Bell’s Cup Series poles have come this season.

Cup Series teams did not have practice this weekend. The only on-track activity was Saturday qualifying before going into race day.

Bell will line up on the front row alongside Kyle Larson. The reigning series champion qualified second at 180.516 mph.

Denny Hamlin qualified third (180.421 mph), Aric Almirola qualified fourth (180.115 mph), and Chase Briscoe qualified fifth (179.770 mph). Ross Chastain, who won at Talladega in the spring, qualified sixth (179.595 mph).

Noah Gragson qualified seventh (179.474 mph). Gragson is driving the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports as Alex Bowman is sidelined with concussion-like symptoms.

Tyler Reddick qualified eighth (179.366 mph), William Byron qualified ninth (179.212 mph), and Ty Gibbs qualified 10th. Gibbs made the final round of qualifying but did not make a lap. His 23XI Racing Toyota was experiencing a fluid issue in the engine compartment the team is trying to diagnose.

The rest of the playoff drivers will start 11th (Joey Logano), 14th (Daniel Suarez), 16th (Chase Elliott), 17th (Austin Cindric), and 19th (Ryan Blaney).

Defending race winner Bubba Wallace qualified 27th.

There are 37 drivers entered in Sunday’s race.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: YellaWood 500 at 2 p.m. ET.