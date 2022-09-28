IMSA podcast: Ben Barnicoat

Meet Ben Barnicoat, one of the drivers on the Lexus IMSA program for the Vasser Sullivan team. In our conversation with Barnicoat, we’re going to learn:

• How much fun the team is

• The balance of having fun but knowing when it’s time to go to battle

• How Barnicoat ended up on the Lexus radar for an IMSA seat

• If it’s been everything he expected this season

• Being a former McLaren driver

• Doing sim work for Mercedes

• Being a teammate and sharing an apartment with Jack Hawksworth

• Not knowing Jack until now but growing up not far from each other

• Following his dad into racing

• Racing life in the U.K. and the recognizable names Barnicoat competed with

• If F1 or open-wheel was the original dream

• The adjustment from open wheel to sports cars

• Getting used to having a roof over his head

• The process of a driver change during a race

• Competing in the GTD Pro category

• The skill set to be a road racer

• The worst driving conditions to deal with

• The experience of racing full-time in the United States

• A breakdown of the season with one race to go

Listen below or click here.