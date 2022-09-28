IMSA podcast: Ben Barnicoat

Meet Ben Barnicoat, one of the drivers on the Lexus IMSA program for the Vasser Sullivan team. In our conversation with Barnicoat, we’re going to learn:
• How much fun the team is
• The balance of having fun but knowing when it’s time to go to battle
• How Barnicoat ended up on the Lexus radar for an IMSA seat
• If it’s been everything he expected this season
• Being a former McLaren driver
• Doing sim work for Mercedes
• Being a teammate and sharing an apartment with Jack Hawksworth
• Not knowing Jack until now but growing up not far from each other
• Following his dad into racing
• Racing life in the U.K. and the recognizable names Barnicoat competed with
• If F1 or open-wheel was the original dream
• The adjustment from open wheel to sports cars
• Getting used to having a roof over his head
• The process of a driver change during a race
• Competing in the GTD Pro category
• The skill set to be a road racer
• The worst driving conditions to deal with
• The experience of racing full-time in the United States
• A breakdown of the season with one race to go
Listen below or click here.
Comments