F1 to add three additional Sprint events in 2023

There will be six Sprint events during the 2023 season – up from three this year – following approval of a change to the Formula 1 regulations by the FIA.

F1 has been keen to increase the number of Sprint events after a successful introduction in 2021, but its plans to have six this year were blocked by teams being unable to agree on budget cap increases and the FIA disputing costs. With unanimous agreement now reached, the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the decision to double the number of events during an e-vote.

“I am pleased that we can confirm six Sprints will be part of the Championship from 2023 onwards, building on the success of the new format introduced for the first time in 2021,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “The Sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday – adding more drama and excitement to the weekend.

“The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1, and we all want to ensure its success in the future.”

While the venues for the six Sprint events next season have yet to be confirmed, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says it was important that the FIA could properly prepare for the increase.

“The confirmation that six race weekends featuring Sprint will take place from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season onwards is another example of the continued growth and prosperity at the highest level of motor sport,” Ben Sulayem said.

“Thanks to close collaboration with Stefano Domenicali and our colleagues at FOM, we concluded a thorough analysis on the impact of additional Sprint sessions, and have adjusted relevant parameters of our work to ensure that they continue to be regulated at the very highest level.

“Sprint sessions provide an exciting dynamic to the race weekend format and have proven to be popular over the past two seasons – I am sure that this positive trend will continue and am pleased that the World Motor Sport Council has today given its approval for them to go ahead.”