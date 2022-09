Join us for Episode 235 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech & Business Webinar: “EV Racing – New Insights and Safety for the EV Racing World”

Wednesday, September 28 at 9:00am PT / noon ET: Click here to register.

With John Evans, president, ESI Equipment and Race Track Safety Services; Ben Wrightsman, CEO, Battery Innovation Center and Rodney Kidd, Lab Technician, Battery Innovation Center. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

No charge to attend.