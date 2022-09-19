Lamborghini LMDh to be powered by twin-turbo V8

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has unveiled the first technical specifications of its LMDh project for its upcoming venture into the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

One key revelation is that the car will be powered by a twin-turbo V8 coupled to the spec Energy Recovery System (ERS).

The car will feature a hybrid power unit consisting of an internal combustion engine and an ERS with a combined output of max 500 kw (681 hp). Alongside the single source ERS kit, Lamborghini has elected to use a 90-degree V8 twin-turbo internal combustion engine developed by company’s motorsport department, Squadra Corse.

Keen Lamborghini fans will note that the Urus SUV uses a twin-turbo V8. The successor to the Huracán supercar is expected to use a version of that engine as well, also mated to an ERS system. Since the platform is shared across several Volkswagen-Audi Group brands, including Porsche, the engine in the Lamborghini LMDh will be a close cousin of the 963’s powerplant.

With Automobili Lamborghini embarking on a future of hybridization in its road car production, the LMDh represents a specific energy/performance project based on the experiences of the upcoming generations of its sports cars, fully aligning with the Cor Tauri company strategy. Therefore Squadra Corse making the step into a motorsport landscape driven by hybrid propulsion is the perfect fit with Lamborghini’s transition to hybrid technologies.

The Lamborghini LMDh, with a chassis developed by Ligier, is expected to make its competition debut in the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona before embarking on programs in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.