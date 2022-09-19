Horner: "We're going to attack every race"

Red Bull will not start taking defensive approaches to races to ensure it wraps up championships this year and will try to win all six remaining rounds, according to team principal Christian Horner.

Max Verstappen can win the drivers’ championship at the Singapore Grand Prix in just under two weeks’ time, as he currently has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc with a maximum of 164 available.

Should Verstappen win in Singapore, Leclerc will need to pick up at least three points to keep the title alive to Japan – although Sergio Perez and George Russell can also mathematically delay the celebrations – and Horner says Red Bull’s approach will be to try and win every race in attacking fashion.

“That’s a massive ask (to win the remaining six races) and there’s some huge variants in circuits,” Horner said. “Singapore compared to (Monza), it’s got the most corners on the circuit, it’s bumpy, it’s a street track, so it’s a much different challenge.

“We’re in a great position in the championship, but we’re going to attack every race and do the best we can and the points will take care of themselves.

“But you know, we’ve been quick at a Spa, or a Zandvoort, or at Monza, or a Budapest even. So on a variance of circuits the car is performing really well.”

If Verstappen is going to wrap up the championship as early as Singapore, Horner believes it will require a near-perfect performance from his team, adding: “For us, it should be one of the harder races I would say.”

After five straight victories and with the championship looming into view, Verstappen says he has only had one other season in racing where he’s enjoyed such dominance but it came at a much earlier point in his career.

“Yeah, in my final year in karting, but it’s very different in terms of feelings,” Verstappen said. “At the time, your goal is Formula 1, so of course you’re enjoying what you’re achieving but you also think there’s such a long way still left before you get to Formula 1. So it’s a bit of a different wave of excitement and what you feel. But that final year in go-karting was nice, too.”