Cup playoff winners and losers going into the Round of 12

Two former NASCAR Cup Series champions will not add another title to their mantle this year. Neither will Richard Childress Racing.

Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick are no longer championship eligible as the first four drivers eliminated after Saturday night’s cut race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It is the first time in the careers of Busch and Harvick that they’ve been knocked out of contention in the first round.

The reigning series champion, though, is still alive, as is a Team Penske rookie.

After three hectic weeks, the Round of 12 is set and, incredibly, all 12 drivers had to earn their way into the second round on points as three non-playoff drivers swept a postseason round for the first time in history.

The breakdown is as follows:

Hendrick Motorsports still has its four cars in the fight. Team Penske has all three of its own. Joe Gibbs Racing is down to Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell. Trackhouse Racing still has both its fighters. Stewart-Haas Racing has a lone representative.

The reseeded playoff grid:

1. Chase Elliott: 3,040 points

2. Joey Logano: 3,025 points

3. Ross Chastain: 3,020 points

4. Kyle Larson: 3,019 points

5. William Byron: 3,015 points

6. Denny Hamlin: 3,013 points

7. Christopher Bell: 3,013 points

8. Ryan Blaney: 3,013 points

9. Chase Briscoe: 3,009 points

10. Alex Bowman: 3,007 points

11. Daniel Suarez: 3,007 points

12. Austin Cindric: 3,006 points

The Round of 12 starts at Texas Motor Speedway before moving to Talladega Superspeedway. The Charlotte Roval will cut the playoff field from 12 to eight.