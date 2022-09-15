NASCAR podcast: FRM general manager Jerry Freeze

How did Jerry Freeze go from owning a successful lawn care business to general manager of the NASCAR team Front Row Motorsports? Freeze takes us inside his love of racing and how he took a chance by moving to North Carolina. Plus:
• Learning from Tad Geschickter and then spending 12 years at Petty Enterprises before arriving at Front Row
• What being a general manager entails
• The state of Front Row as the season winds down
• How the organization prepared for a new car; what happens to the old inventory and the parts and pieces Front Row still has
• How much Next Gen has helped Front Row’s performance
• If the parity will continue
• What Next Gen means for alliances
• Will there actually be a long-term financial impact from the switch
• If Zane Smith has been a surprise
• The conversation around keeping a truck team after last season
• Evaluating Todd Gilliland’s rookie season
• How Michael McDowell has been able to shine
• If it’s becoming more realistic for Front Row to think of themselves as playoff contenders
• If Front Row is looking to keep their stable of drivers going forward
