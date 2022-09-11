VIDEO: IndyCar championship finale recap

Videos

By September 11, 2022 7:15 PM

The IndyCar championship is over, Will Power has been crowned, and Alex Palou ran away and hid to claim his first win of the season. RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the race and the fight for the title.

