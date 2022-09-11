VIDEO: IndyCar championship finale recap

The IndyCar championship is over, Will Power has been crowned, and Alex Palou ran away and hid to claim his first win of the season. RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the race and the fight for the title.
IndyCar 20m ago
Ganassi IndyCar squad rues rough finish to 2022
Chip Ganassi Racing absolutely dominated the Monterey Grand Prix. On any normal weekend, such a statement would bring joy, but their (…)
IndyCar 45m ago
Lundgaard raises game and wins IndyCar Rookie of the Year
For Christian Lundgaard, the 2022 Rookie of the Year crown is the perfect exclamation mark at the end of a season that started on a (…)
NASCAR 57m ago
Wallace takes commanding second career Cup win in Kansas
Bubba Wallace had one question after taking the checkered flag in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway: “Hey Freddie,” Wallace (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Power seals IndyCar title; Palou claims Laguna win
Will Power won the championship, Alex Palou won the race and Josef Newgarden came close to upstaging both of them in a frantic NTT (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Reddick crashes out of Kansas Cup lead after cut tire
Tyler Reddick was in full control of Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway until a right rear tire ended his day. Reddick, who started (…)
Trans Am 3hr ago
Marks wins at rainy Watkins Glen as Dyson clinches TA championship
In his first TA class start of the 2022 season, Justin Marks won the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Early exit in Kansas puts Harvick in a must-win spot
Kevin Harvick will face a likely must-win scenario to advance out of the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after crashing out (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Leclerc says VSC call not a Ferrari error
Charles Leclerc says there was no right choice for Ferrari to make under the early Virtual Safety Car despite a two-stop strategy that (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
Rasmussen closes Indy Lights season at Laguna Seca with second victory
Christian Rasmussen finished his rookie season with a flag-to-flag victory in the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey race 2 on Sunday at (…)
Comments