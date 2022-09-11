Palou leads Laguna Seca IndyCar warmup

Alex Palou topped Sunday’s final warm-up session ahead of this afternoon’s NTT IndyCar Series championship showdown at Laguna Seca.

The Spaniard, who will take a six-place grid penalty for the race following an unapproved engine change, popped up at the end of the 30-minute session with a 1m12m9318s, which left him just over 0.5s clear of Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.

Alexander Rossi was third fastest, leaving rookies David Malukas and Devlin DeFrancesco to complete the top five.

There was some daylight between most of the title contenders, with Scott Dixon finishing up six places behind McLaughlin with the eighth-fastest time, and Marcus Ericsson a few places further back in 12th. Points leader and polesitter Will Power was 18th fastest, just ahead of Penske teammate Josef Newgarden.

A mostly uneventful session was punctuated by another wheels-in-dust moment for Andretti’s Colton Herta, but the main excitement was served up by Takuma Sato, who locked his rears at the top of the hill and executed a four-wheel drift into the Corkscrew. He saved it before things could go really wrong and went on to finish the morning 21st fastest.

