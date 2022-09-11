IN-CAR VIDEO: Ride in the 488 Challenge Evo at Sonoma

Videos

By September 11, 2022 10:54 AM

Ride along with Aaron Weiss (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) as he takes us for a lap along the 2.52 mile Sonoma Raceway circuit in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

Watch below or click here

