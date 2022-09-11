IN-CAR VIDEO: Ride in the 488 Challenge Evo at Sonoma

Ride along with Aaron Weiss (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) as he takes us for a lap along the 2.52 mile Sonoma Raceway circuit in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.
Watch below or click here
Ride along with Aaron Weiss (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) as he takes us for a lap along the 2.52 mile Sonoma Raceway circuit in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.
Watch below or click here
Max Verstappen romped to an easy victory at the Italian Grand Prix after Ferrari gambled away Charles Leclerc’s lead on a two-stop (…)
Thierry Neuville secured victory at EKO Acropolis Rally Greece on Sunday afternoon, leading a historic 1-2-3 finish for the Hyundai i20 (…)
Ferrari Challenge took to the hills of Sonoma for the final North American weekend of its 2022 championship. Celebrating the 30th (…)
The FIA will hold a Formula 1 Sporting Summit on the day following the Italian Grand Prix “to discuss a range of sporting matters” but (…)
Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has hit back at Oscar Piastri’s version of events regarding his move to McLaren, saying his team never told (…)
It was only fitting that on a warm, beautiful late summer day at Fuji Speedway, that Toyota Gazoo Racing would celebrate the return of the (…)
UPDATED Sunday, 11am ET: Alex Palou has received a six-position grid penalty for the Monterey Grand Prix after an (…)
Ricardo Juncos had a smile plastered on his face for hours after his Juncos Hollinger Racing team, the smallest NTT IndyCar Series outfit (…)
Don’t do it. Just don’t do it. That’s the message the NTT IndyCar Series has reiterated to its championship-contending teams in (…)
Comments