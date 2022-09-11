FIA meeting F1 teams to discuss sporting matters

The FIA will hold a Formula 1 Sporting Summit on the day following the Italian Grand Prix “to discuss a range of sporting matters” but not Super License points.

The topic of the Super License points allocation has become part of a heated debate after Red Bull stated it wanted to give Colton Herta a race seat in 2023 but the American needs an exemption. That stems from the lack of points IndyCar drivers receive outside the top three positions in the championship, but sources confirmed to RACER that the latest meeting is more related to on-track matters.

“FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is convening a meeting with race officials and Formula 1 Team Managers on the Monday following the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix to discuss a range of sporting matters,” an FIA statement read. “It follows a round of separate meetings held in Monza between the FIA President and a number of Formula 1 drivers.

“It is the first meeting of this type since 2013 and is part of the president’s ongoing mission to improve the standards of the sport, bringing together drivers, teams, stewards, officials in a collaborative way.

“Additionally, the FIA continues to invest in initiatives such as the Remote Operations Centre to support trackside operations and its advanced data technology capability.

“Examples of ROC activities will be shared at the meeting. The ROC provides an additional resource for the FIA to thoroughly replay and review aspects of the Competition and the decisions made in order to refine and improve procedures for the future. It does not have any regulatory power and cannot be used to reassess or alter past decisions.

“This meeting will form part of a series of consultations that will continue to shape the future direction of the sport under the guidance of the FIA president.”

Despite Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko’s comments that he is hoping Herta will be granted a Super License – and that he expected a decision by Monza – the FIA has given no indication it will provide an exemption for the 22-year-old.