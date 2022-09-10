VIDEO: IndyCar Laguna Seca Saturday recap

Videos

By September 10, 2022 8:36 PM

By

IndyCar rookie David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett discuss the wild qualifying session at Laguna Seca, stealing hamburgers, sleeping in trunks, and more from Saturday’s events.

