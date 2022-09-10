VIDEO: IndyCar Laguna Seca Saturday recap

IndyCar rookie David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett discuss the wild qualifying session at Laguna Seca, stealing hamburgers, sleeping in trunks, and more from Saturday’s events.
IndyCar 19m ago
'We are on the right path' - Juncos on Ilott's Laguna pace and team expansion
Ricardo Juncos had a smile plastered on his face for hours after his Juncos Hollinger Racing team, the smallest NTT IndyCar Series outfit (…)
IndyCar 30m ago
IndyCar officials on championship team orders: Just don't do it
Don’t do it. Just don’t do it. That’s the message the NTT IndyCar Series has reiterated to its championship-contending teams in (…)
Trans Am 1hr ago
Marks blitzes TA pole at The Glen, more than 1s clear of the field
Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Laguna "far from won" despite rivals' qualifying setbacks – Power
IndyCar qualifying at Laguna Seca went perfectly to script for Will Power, who emerged with a record-breaking pole position after a (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Ilott beaming after earning first front-row IndyCar start at Laguna
Callum Ilott believes that his career-first front row start for tomorrow’s NTT IndyCar Series race at WeatherTech Raceway serves as (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Palou sees title reign come to a close at Laguna Seca
Alex Palou is a day away from his NTT IndyCar Series title reign coming to an end. Although the Spaniard remained in the championship (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Power gets pole No. 68 at Laguna Seca while title rivals falter
It’s hard to imagine how Saturday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca could possibly have gone any better for Will Power. He’d emphasized (…)
NASCAR 3hr ago
Gragson wins rain-shortened Kansas Xfinity race
In what is turning out to be a banner season for Noah Gragson, the driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet scored his fifth NASCAR (…)
Road to Indy 3hr ago
Robb takes first career Indy Lights win, Lundqvist clinches 2022 title
It was a day of firsts for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship Saturday, as Linus Lundqvist clinched his first season (…)
Trans Am 5hr ago
Mosack breaks through in first TA2 win of 2022 at Watkins Glen
It was a moment one year in the making for Connor Mosack, who won his first race of 2022 at Watkins Glen International. Mosack earned the (…)
