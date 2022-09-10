Ferrari chairman backs Binotto but demands improvements

Ferrari chairman John Elkann says he has faith in Mattia Binotto but wants to see improvements across the board because “there are still too many mistakes” being made by the team.

After a tough two years in 2020 and 2021, Ferrari has returned to winning ways this season and has regularly had a car capable of challenging Red Bull for victories. However, many opportunities have been wasted due to reliability or strategic problems that have all-but-ended Ferrari’s championship hopes and Elkann says the team needs to improve.

“We have great faith in Mattia Binotto and appreciate everything he and all our engineers have done,” Elkann told Gazzetta dello Sport. “But there is no doubt that the work in Maranello, in the garage, on the pit wall and at the wheel needs to improve.

“We must continue to make progress and that goes for the mechanics, the engineers, the drivers and obviously, the entire management team, including the team principal.

“We have seen that there are still too many mistakes when it comes to reliability, driving and strategy. Putting our trust in Binotto and his team was the right decision and it has paid off. Thanks to them we are competitive and winning again. But I am not satisfied because I think we can always do better.”

Ahead of Ferrari’s home race at the Italian Grand Prix, Elkann says the steps forward this year should not be underestimated, but only set a target of winning titles before the next set of regulations are introduced in four years.

“This year, we are competitive, as I had predicted two years ago and we have turned this competitiveness into wins. We have at last made it back onto the highest step of the podium four times so far. Behind these successes is a lot of work from the team.

“In professional sport, it’s the small details that make the difference. In 2020, 48% of our pit stops were completed in under 3 seconds, with an average time of 2.75s. In the first 15 grands prix this year, 70% of stops were under 3s and the average was 2.6s.

“Our first goal was to be competitive. If you are not, then you have nowhere to go, whereas you can always work on reliability.

“That’s why I believe that before 2026 Ferrari will once again win the constructors’ and drivers’ titles, with Charles Leclerc in pole position. We are lucky to have two great drivers, probably the strongest pairing in Formula 1.”