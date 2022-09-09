VIDEO: IndyCar Laguna Seca Friday recap

IndyCar rookie David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett break down Friday’s action at Laguna Seca, discuss the robotic toilet in his motor coach, and then things fall off the rails.
NASCAR 1hr ago
Nemechek bumps Hocevar from Truck Series playoffs at Kansas
With less than a lap left in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek passed Carson Hocevar and (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Ericsson's IndyCar championship hunt boosted by Laguna tire falloff
Marcus Ericsson heads into this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series finale needing to bridge a 39-point gap to championship leader Will Power, (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Newgarden tops tire-shredding first IndyCar practice at Laguna Seca
Sunday’s NTT IndyCar series finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will be a race of high tire degradation, low grip, busy hands and (…)
Insights & Analysis 7hr ago
PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update, Laguna Seca edition
Is David Malukas headed to Chip Ganassi Racing? Will Takuma Sato retire at the end of the year? Where will Felix Rosenqvist end up? And (…)
Trans Am 9hr ago
Mosack grabs fourth TA2 pole of 2022 at Watkins Glen
TA2 practice and qualifying are in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Horner explains Red Bull view of why Porsche deal fell through
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
IndyCar continues search for third engine partner
Despite coming close at times to having Toyota join Chevrolet and Honda as a third IndyCar engine partner for the new hybrid 2.4-liter (…)
