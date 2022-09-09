VIDEO: IndyCar Laguna Seca Friday recap

VIDEO: IndyCar Laguna Seca Friday recap

Videos

VIDEO: IndyCar Laguna Seca Friday recap

By September 9, 2022 8:20 PM

By |

IndyCar rookie David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett break down Friday’s action at Laguna Seca, discuss the robotic toilet in his motor coach, and then things fall off the rails.

, , IndyCar, Videos

RACER FANTASY DOUBLE

INDYCAR APP

LATEST NEWS

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/video-indycar-laguna-seca-friday-recap/ VIDEO: IndyCar Laguna Seca Friday recap -

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home