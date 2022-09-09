New venue for Redman’s 32nd Targa Sixty Six in 2023

After 31 consecutive years at Palm Beach International Raceway, Brian Redman’s Targa Sixty Six is migrating two hours south in 2023 to Homestead-Miami Speedway. The move comes following the sad news that PBIR had closed its doors after 57 years of operation.

“Homestead-Miami has everything we need for a Targa event,” remarked James Redman, the event’s organizer. “Easy to get to by road and air, both domestic and International. Good hotels just two miles from the track. Large, paved paddock, garages and a pit suite for our members’ catered lunches. RV parking in the paddock with hookups.

“We already have several Targa members planning a few extra days enjoying the Florida Keys — Key Largo is just 30 miles from the track!”

