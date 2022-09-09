Inside the SCCA, with Larry MacLeod

My guest on Episode 58 of “Inside the SCCA Presented by Blayze Coaching” is the SCCA Solo Driver of Eminence for 2022 — Larry “Lefty” MacLeod of the Saginaw Valley Region. This honor goes to Solo competitors who consistently demonstrated excellence behind the wheel, and an exemplary degree of sportsmanship, dedication, and unselfishness. The winner is selected by the Solo Events Board from nominations submitted by the membership at large. Recent Drivers of Eminence include Jeff Kiesel, Bartek Borowski, and Frank Stagnaro.

Listen below or click here.