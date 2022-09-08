Button drives Hesketh 308 for team’s 50th anniversary celebration at Zandvoort

The Dutch Grand Prix provided an ideal background for celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of one of Formula 1’s most popular teams, Hesketh Racing.

In 1975, Briton James Hunt gave the “biggest little racing team in the world” its first and only F1 World Championship victory on the Zandvoort circuit. To commemorate this event, GPX Historic entrusted Jenson Button, another British world champion, with its Cosworth-powered Hesketh 308 to do a few laps of the track which winds around the sand dunes edging the North Sea.

“We’re really delighted to have been able to give the Zandvoort spectators –and millions of TV viewers — these few laps on Sunday as a curtain-raiser to the Grand Prix,” exulted Pierre-Brice Mena, GPX Historic team principal. “Our Hesketh 308 never missed a beat and Jenson Button underlined the fact on Sky Sports F1 that he had a marvelous time behind the wheel.”

