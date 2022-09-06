De Vries to get Aston Martin FP1 outing in Monza

Nyck de Vries will make his third FP1 appearance for a third different team when he drives for Aston Martin at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes reserve drove for Williams during FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year and then fulfilled the same role for Mercedes in place of Lewis Hamilton in France. He will now take part for another Mercedes-powered team in the form of Aston Martin at Monza, giving Aston its first of two mandatory rookie outings this year.

“I am really looking forward to driving for AMF1, particularly at such a legendary circuit as Monza,” de Vries said. “It will be my third FP1 session of the season, and in the third different Formula 1 chassis, and these opportunities have given me a fantastic insight into how Formula 1 cars and teams function and operate.

“I hope I can bring a fresh perspective to the AMF1 team and can undertake a run-programme that proves beneficial to us both.”

De Vries has been linked with a Williams race seat in 2023 and RACER understands that Alpine is also interested, and Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack admits he hopes the FP1 outing can help him earn a full-time position even if Aston itself doesn’t have one.

“We are delighted to welcome Nyck to our team, and we look forward to working with him at Monza,” Krack said. “I have watched Nyck’s career with great interest – he drove brilliantly to win the Formula 2 title in 2019 and underlined his class by winning the Formula E World Championship in 2020/2021, so we are looking forward to gaining his perspectives and insights about our car.

“His achievements show that he clearly deserves a shot at Formula 1 – and, hopefully, this opportunity to get behind the wheel of the AMR22 will allow him to showcase his abilities to the wider world.”