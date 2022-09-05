Fans fill Lime Rock Park for Sunday in The Park

More than a thousand cars ranging from the eclectic and fun to the distinguished and rare made their way to Lime Rock Park on Sunday for another successful staging of the Sunday in The Park as part of the Historic Festival 40 presented by Corvette. The day featured both the Gathering of the Marques presented by FCP Euro and The Lime Rock Concours.

With racing on pause until Monday, visitors had the chance to take a stroll around the 1.5-mile circuit to get an up-close look of cars that were parked all around the Connecticut circuit.

With the help of FCP Euro, this year’s Gathering of the Marques was a huge success, attracting hundreds of cars that were parked in packs of brands or types of cars all the way around the track. There was a little bit of something for everyone, as even rare motorcycles and rat rods were on display.

The presence of Corvettes, this year’s marque, was also diversely represented. Leading the way for the Corvette race cars on display was the Grand Sport. The car was one of only five ever made and was on loan from the Rev Institute. Another noteworthy racer was the Team Penske 1966 Corvette coupe, powered by GM’s legendary big-block L-88 engine.

Sunday also featured the Concours, which once again was headed by an esteemed panel of judges that evaluated over 200 cars, selecting 14 for drive-up awards. The Best in Show d’Elegance was Lawrence Auriana’s 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B. A pair of Corvettes owned by Irvin Kroize shared the honors of Best in Show Sport with his 1956 Corvette SR2 and 1960 Cunningham Corvette taking the honors.

Representatives from General Motors, Hagerty, Autodromo and Marsh McLennan were all part of the prestigious award ceremony.

At the heart of the Concours, were the 12 concept cars from the General Motors Heritage Center along with a Corvette SS from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, representing Corvette’s evolution from the 1950s all the way through the early 1990s.

The five-day event will conclude on Monday with the final competition outings as all nine race groups will stage a total of 18 races to close out the 40th edition of the event.

Gates open at 7:00 a.m. with racing starting at 9:00 a.m. Tickets are available at the gate for $75. Children under 12, active military and vets are free.

To see the results of the Concours, click here.