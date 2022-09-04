VIDEO: IndyCar Portland Grand Prix race recap

Videos

September 4, 2022

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett recap the Portland Grand Prix and make TV show recommendations to close the Hamburger & Potato Show.

