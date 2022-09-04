VIDEO: IndyCar Portland Grand Prix race recap

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett recap the Portland Grand Prix and make TV show recommendations to close the Hamburger & Potato Show.
NASCAR 1m ago
Elliott crashes out of first Cup playoff race early on
NASCAR Cup Series championship point leader Chase Elliott was the first driver out of Sunday night’s playoff opener at Darlington (…)
NHRA 54m ago
Capps wins Callout; Force, Capps, Anderson, Sampey qualify No. 1 at NHRA US Nationals
Ron Capps won the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on Sunday at this weekend’s prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
McLaughlin reigns supreme at Portland Grand Prix
The 2022 edition of the Portland Grand Prix will be remembered for a clean start, a late restart, an all-New Zealand and Australia podium, (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
Pedersen breaks through for first Indy Lights win in Portland
Benjamin Pedersen finished the job Sunday in the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Portland, while Linus Lundqvist still has a bit of work to do (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Verstappen admits Mercedes challenge was unexpected
Max Verstappen said he was surprised by the threat Mercedes posed to his lead in the Dutch Grand Prix as he had to fight for his fourth (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Hamilton regrets radio messages, but ‘I don’t want to apologize for my passion’
Lewis Hamilton says his frustration at seeing a potential race victory slip away in the Dutch Grand Prix led to his radio outburst against (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Herta AlphaTauri deal agreed if license exemption approved, says Marko
An agreement has been reached in principle for Colton Herta to join AlphaTauri next season and Pierre Gasly to move to Alpine — if the (…)
Insights & Analysis 9hr ago
INSIGHT: Is this NASCAR’s most unpredictable playoff field yet?
Ryan Blaney didn’t know seven was the lucky number, but now that he does, and considering how he made the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, (…)
Formula 1 9hr ago
Verstappen catapults to Dutch GP victory on late restart
Max Verstappen took victory in the Dutch Grand Prix after pinching victory from Lewis Hamilton in a late-race safety car restart. The (…)
