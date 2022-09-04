Lime Rock Park stages Super Saturday of Historic Festival

General Motors President Mark Reuss waved the green flag to kick-off a perfect day of racing at Lime Rock Park on Saturday during the Historic Festival 40 presented by Corvette. The longstanding Lime Rock Park Labor Day tradition continued with a busy day of activity both on and off the track.

Nearly 20 races among the nine distinct run groups were staged on Saturday, with spirited competition during the 20-minute races that entertained a large crowd of race fans. The on-track runners boasted a remarkable variety, from the pre-war Group 1 composed of Grand Prix machines built before 1939 to the Historic Trans Am class that was a special feature as part of the weekend-long celebration. Ahead of the highly anticipated Historic Trans Am race, Sam Posey took to the passenger seat for a parade lap in his original and iconic 1970 lime green No. 77 Dodge Challenger Trans Am machine.

A wide collection of sights and sounds were also available off the track as well. Fans were treated to a wide array of Corvette experiences, including a display that included the first-ever gathering of over a dozen of the most important Corvette concept cars in the history of the brand, which will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023.

The open paddock allowed fans to get an up close view of the unique mix of machines as they prepared to take to the track. There were also two different book signings that included Gordon Kirby, Tom Cotter, Skip Barber, Judy Stropus and Sam Posey.

The day concluded with two special events, including a Corvette-focused dinner “Corvette Design: Past, Present … and a Hint of the Future” as well as a very special ceremony to dedicate the “Paul Newman Straight” as Lime Rock Park announced a new relationship with Newman’s Hole in the Wall Camp as a partner.

On Sunday, the track will host Sunday in The Park as well as the Gathering of the Marques presented by FCP Euro car show. Monday will feature the final day of race activity. Tickets are available at the gate.