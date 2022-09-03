Power, Penske rule second Portland IndyCar practice

Team Penske was fast throughout Saturday morning’s practice session for the NTT IndyCar Series at Portland International Raceway, making great use of the test day it used a week ago in preparation for the Portland Grand Prix.

Demonstrating impressive mechanical grip through the fast/slow Turn 1 chicane complex, championship leader Will Power (58.3946s) was followed closely by Penske teammates Josef Newgarden (58.4083s) and Scott McLaughlin (58.4910s) as the Chevy-powered trio were separated by a scant 0.096s.

After making significant changes to the rear suspension of his Andretti Autosport entry, Colton Herta shot to fourth (58.7201s) as the first among the Honda-powered drivers, but was a fair way behind Power (0.0325s) on a quick circuit.

More Honda runners slotted in behind Herta with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard, who was fast in the early going before falling down the order, responding with a late run to prepare for qualifying that was good enough for fifth (58.7463s). RLL teammate Graham Rahal completed the top six (58.7479s).

As a whole, the title-contending Chip Ganassi Racing team struggled, with its top representative being Scott Dixon in seventh (58.7686s), and elsewhere, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott impressed with a lap that was good enough for ninth (58.8439s).

No red flags were required during the cool and overcast session; Dalton Kellett spun and continued at Turn 1.

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 12:05 PT

RESULTS