Cindric leads Darlington Cup practice

Team Penske rookie and first-time NASCAR Cup Series playoff driver Austin Cindric made the first statement of the weekend at Darlington Raceway by being the fastest in practice.

Cindric clocked in at 167.699 mph (29.324 seconds) on his second lap of practice. William Byron was second fastest at 166.495 mph and Erik Jones was third at 166.484 mph. Tyler Reddick was fourth fastest at 166.360 mph and Martin Truex Jr. was fifth at 166.057 mph.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was sixth fastest at 166.045 mph and Cole Custer was seventh fastest at 165.956 mph. Ross Chastain was eighth fastest at 165.710 mph, Denny Hamlin was ninth fastest at 165.514 mph, and Joey Logano was 10th fastest at 165.186 mph. Hamlin is the defending winner of the Southern 500.

Chase Elliott, who enters Darlington as the No. 1 seed, was 14th fastest. Elliott’s best lap was 164.854 mph. Austin Dillon was the slowest of the playoff drivers in practice. Dillon ran 163.029 mph.

In the best 10 consecutive lap average, it was Martin Truex Jr. fastest over Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, William Byron, and Kyle Larson.

There were no incidents in practice among the 36 drivers entered at Darlington.