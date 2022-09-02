VIDEO: Portland Friday IndyCar report with Pruett and Malukas

By September 2, 2022 11:15 PM

By |

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports’ David Malukas and RACER’s Marshall Pruett break down a bizarre opening day at the Portland Grand Prix.

Watch below or click here.

