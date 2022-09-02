Technical upgrades: Dutch GP

Alpine is one of only four teams to bring upgrades to the second race after the summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The majority of the grid had new parts at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, some of which were circuit specific and others were pure performance upgrades. All of the additions at Zandvoort are focused on outright car performance but with only one week between the two races, just four teams have introduced updates.

Alpine leads the way with a front wing tweak that creates a more efficient front wing flap, and a beam wing element change that is designed to both reduce drag and increase downforce.

No other team has more than one item that has been addressed, with AlphaTauri updating its rear wing for “an efficient increase in the local downforce it generates”. Williams has worked on its front wing endplates to improve airflow interaction with the rest of the car, while Alfa Romeo has reprofiled the shape of its rear brake ducts to improve flow conditions to the diffuser.

Teams liken the Zandvoort layout to the Hungaroring — the final venue before the summer break — in terms of track characteristics and what it demands from a car, but a number of changes will be made for Monza next weekend when specific low-downforce packages will be required.