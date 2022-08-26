'I feel at home' - Suarez inks 2023 extension with Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez has signed a one-year contract extension to remain in the No. 99 Chevrolet at Trackhouse Racing in 2023.

“I feel at home, and I’m very happy with this team,” Suarez said Friday at Daytona International Speedway. “Right now, there is no one team out there I would be happier to be with. Trackhouse is the place I want to be, and Trackhouse is where I’m going to be for a while.”

Suarez was the very first driver hired by the organization when Justin Marks formed the team for the 2021 season. A one-year extension instead of something longer was simply a business deal as NASCAR Cup Series teams look at the changing landscape with a new television deal coming in 2025.

“There [are] a lot of things changing in the industry, and I feel like, for my situation and Trackhouse situation right now, this was the best thing to do,” Suarez said. “But this contract has been in the works for a little bit, and we knew that it was going to happen from the very beginning. I wasn’t going anywhere, and they knew that they were going to get me back.

“I think it’s going to happen the same [way] next year. We just want to see where things are going to play out, big picture, in the industry and then make decisions based on that.”

Alongside the addition of Ross Chastain into the Trackhouse Racing stable this season, Suarez has put together a career year with his first series win at Sonoma Raceway to qualify for the postseason for the first time. He is also putting up career-high numbers in top-five- and top-10 finishes, plus laps led.

He said “maybe” when asked if this has been a year in which he’s made a statement and showed the garage what he can do.

“Honestly, I have always known that,” Suarez continued. “I have never lost my confidence; I know I can drive. In the Cup Series, it’s not enough to be talented. You have to be talented, you have to work hard, you have to have discipline, you have to have the right people around you. And when I’m talking about the right people around you, I’m talking about everyone, not just your team. It’s bigger than that.

“I feel like with Trackhouse, I have it. In the past, it was a little inconsistent with that. They have put a lot of faith in me since the very beginning. They allowed me to build a team that I was going to be successful with and here we are.”