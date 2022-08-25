Front Row adds part-time Cup program for Smith in 2023

Zane Smith will return to Front Row Motorsports in 2023 with an expanded program that includes a slate of NASCAR Cup Series races and the potential for some Xfinity Series starts in addition to a full-time Truck schedule.

Smith is already on a long-term contract with the team, and Front Row owner Bob Jenkins said that the broadened program is part of Smith’s long-term development plan.

“We have been thrilled with the performance by Zane this season,” said Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports. “We always felt that he was the next breakthrough star in the sport, and he has been proving that this season. We have a plan laid out for him and our next step will be to put Zane and that team in NASCAR Cup Series races where we know we can be successful. We also want to give Zane the opportunity to win more races and a championship with our truck series program, and we are excited to see what he will do next season.”

For now, the only confirmed Cup race on Smith’s calendar is the Daytona 500, and the team is yet to reveal which additional events will be added. It will field a third Cup car for Smith alongside its two full-time entries, leaning on crew members from the Truck program to run it. The team does not currently plan to run its own Xfinity entry.

“Chris Lawson, his team, and Zane have really worked well together this season,” said Jerry Freeze, General Manager, Front Row Motorsports. “We do not want to change that chemistry, but also feel this team is up to the challenge with Zane to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series. We will be strategic as what races we select to enter. We want to allow Zane to highlight what many have seen him do this year at the elite level. We will announce those races later once the 2023 schedules are announced. Until that time, we are focused on winning the truck series championship.”

Smith currently has six wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to complement his four ARCA Series wins, and made his Cup debut earlier this year with a 17th-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“Front Row Motorsports has a lot of great momentum now, not only with their Truck Series program, but also with their Cup Series program,” said Smith, who won the Truck Series regular season. “While I’m 100 percent focused now on the Truck Series playoffs and racing to win a championship for our partners, I’m excited for what the future holds next season as I get the opportunity to also compete at the next level and continue to grow as a race car driver.”

Smith and the team return to the track on Friday, September 9 at the Kansas Speedway for the third playoff race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule.