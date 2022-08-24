Racing on TV, August 26-28

Racing on TV, August 26-28

By August 24, 2022 12:05 PM

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, August 26

Spa practice 1 7:55-9:00am

Spa practice 2 10:55am-
12:00pm

Evergreen 2:00-3:00pm
(D)

Daytona
qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Daytona
qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Daytona
race		 7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:30pm
race

Saturday, August 27

Spa practice 3 6:55-8:00am

Spa
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Crawfordsville 1:00-5:00pm

VIR qualifying 3:10-3:30pm

VIR race 4:40-6:40pm

Daytona race 7:00-7:30pm
Pre-race
7:30-11:00pm
race

Sunday, August 28

Belgian GP 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55- 11:00am
race

Vegas to
Reno, part 1		 11:00am
12:00pm (D)

Road
America		 12:00-1:30pm
(D)

VIR race
(GT only)		 2:00-5:00pm

Milwaukee 3:00-5:00pm

Road
America		 6:30-8:00pm (D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

MX-5 CUP | ROUND 10 – ROAD AMERICA

