Racing on TV, August 26-28

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, August 26
|Spa practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Spa practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Spa practice 2
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Spa practice 2
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Evergreen
|2:00-3:00pm
(D)
|
|Daytona
qualifying
|3:00-4:30pm
|
|Daytona
qualifying
|5:00-6:30pm
|
|Daytona
race
|7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:30pm
race
|
Saturday, August 27
|Spa practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|
|Spa practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|
|Spa
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|Spa
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|Crawfordsville
|1:00-5:00pm
|
|VIR qualifying
|3:10-3:30pm
|
|VIR race
|4:40-6:40pm
|
|Daytona race
|7:00-7:30pm
Pre-race
7:30-11:00pm
race
|
Sunday, August 28
|Belgian GP
|7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55- 11:00am
race
|
|Belgian GP
|7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55- 11:00am
race
|
|Vegas to
Reno, part 1
|11:00am
12:00pm (D)
|
|Road
America
|12:00-1:30pm
(D)
|
|VIR race
(GT only)
|2:00-5:00pm
|
|VIR race
(GT only)
|2:00-5:00pm
|
|Milwaukee
|3:00-5:00pm
|
|Road
America
|6:30-8:00pm (D)
|
|Road
America
|8:00-10:00pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
Comments