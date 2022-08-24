Penske extends contract with Logano

Team Penske has signed another one of its drivers to a long-term contract extension, with Joey Logano now set for the forseeable future in the No. 22 Ford.

“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future,” said team owner Roger Penske. “Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners, including Shell, Pennzoil and Ford. He also brings veteran leadership to our program, serving as a great mentor and teammate to both Ryan [Blaney] and Austin [Cindric]. With all he has achieved in his career, he still has a lot left to accomplish with Team Penske.”

Logano joined the Penske organization in 2013 after a rough stint at Joe Gibbs Racing. But in the No. 22, Logano became an immediate and consistent winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and has scored 27 wins with the team. Among those accomplishments is the 2015 Daytona 500 and 2016 All-Star Race.

Logano and his team have finished eighth or better in the championship standings in each of the years they’ve made the playoffs. He has been a Championship 4 driver four times. The 2017 season is the only year Logano has failed to make the postseason driving for Penske.

A victory in the 2018 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, in which Logano triumphed over the “Big 3” of Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, earned Penske his second NASCAR Cup Series championship.

“Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track,” said Logano. “For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none. I’m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come.”