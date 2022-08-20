Larson paces Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen

Kyle Larson was the fastest overall in the sole practice session for the Cup Series at Watkins Glen with a fast lap of 123.715mph (71.293s) before a pair of Toyota drivers had simultaneous problems as time drew to a close.

Ty Gibbs put the right side tires onto the grass coming out of the bus stop and slid off the track. He went through the grass and bounced the left side of the No. 45 off the tire barriers.

“I just got a little bit too loose,” Gibbs said.

Meanwhile, in the esses, Christopher Bell lost the engine in his No. 20. He came to a stop after smoke and fluid came out from underneath his car.

Chase Elliott was second fastest at 123.689mph with AJ Allmendinger third at 123.464 mph and William Byron fourth at 123.183 mph. Gibbs was fifth fastest at 122.983mph before he had his incident.

Chris Buescher was sixth at 122.934mph, Chase Briscoe seventh at 122.925mph, and Tyler Reddick eighth at 122.918mph. Daniel Suarez was ninth at 122.836mph and Alex Bowman rounded out the top 10 at 122.730mph.

Kimi Raikkonen, in his first Cup Series start, was 20th fastest in practice, clocking in at 122.342 mph.

Mike Rockenfeller was 35th in practice (121.346mph), Loris Hezemans 37th (119.757mph), Daniil Kvyat 38th (118.456mph), and Kyle Tilley 39th (116.476mph).

Larson was fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, and Kyle Tilley. They were the only drivers to run 10 consecutive laps in practice.

There are 39 drivers entered at Watkins Glen.