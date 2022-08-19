VIDEO: JR Hildebrand, 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB Daytona in-car from Monterey Reunion

VIDEO: JR Hildebrand, 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB Daytona in-car from Monterey Reunion

Videos

VIDEO: JR Hildebrand, 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB Daytona in-car from Monterey Reunion

By August 19, 2022 8:07 PM

By |

IndyCar star JR Hildebrand climbs into a 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB Competition Daytona to start from last and race a coupe he’s never driven, all while dealing with lingering gearbox issues as he carves his way forward at the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

, Videos, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion – Aug 19

RACER FANTASY DOUBLE

THE INDYCAR APP

MX-5 CUP | ROUND 10 – ROAD AMERICA

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home