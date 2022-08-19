VIDEO: JR Hildebrand, 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB Daytona in-car from Monterey Reunion

IndyCar star JR Hildebrand climbs into a 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB Competition Daytona to start from last and race a coupe he’s never driven, all while dealing with lingering gearbox issues as he carves his way forward at the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.
NHRA 2hr ago
Force, Hight go No. 1 early at Brainerd NHRA Nationals
It was a memorable qualifying day for John Force Racing on Friday at Brainerd International Raceway as Top Fuel’s Brittany Force and (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Rahal fastest in second IndyCar practice at WWTR
Graham Rahal set the pace in Friday’s final NTT IndyCar Series practice session ahead of Saturday evening’s race at World Wide (…)
Road to Indy 4hr ago
Lundqvist grabs ragged-edged Indy lights pole at WWTR
Linus Lundqvist’s car bobbled in the first turn of his two-lap qualifying run Friday afternoon at World Wide Technology Raceway, yet (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Power on equalling pole record: 'I can think about that later'
Will Power’s climb to stand level with Mario Andretti with the most pole positions in IndyCar history was 16 years in the making, going (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Power ties all-time IndyCar pole record with P1 at WWTR
Will Power cemented his 67th career IndyCar pole position to draw level with Mario Andretti at the top of the all-time list with a (…)
Rallying 9hr ago
Neuville’s afternoon attack earns WRC Ypres Rally Belgium leg one lead
Local hero Thierry Neuville produced a gritty comeback drive to head up a Hyundai Motorsport 1-2 after Friday’s opening leg of WRC Ypres (…)
IndyCar 9hr ago
Meyer Shank confirms Castroneves return for 2023
Helio Castroneves will return for a second full NTT IndyCar Series season in Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 06 Honda in 2023. The popular (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
IndyCar promotional vibe strong again at WWTR
IndyCar has enjoyed a recent run of race weekends where the excitement on the track has been reinforced by considerable promotional energy (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
Power leads opening WWTR IndyCar practice
Will Power fired a warning shot ahead of qualifying for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (…)
Comments