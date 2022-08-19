VIDEO: 2023 Acura ARX-06 IMSA GTP unveiling

Honda Performance Development president David Salters and RACER’s Marshall Pruett discuss the new hybrid Acura ARX-06 IMSA GTP car that was unveiled Thursday night in Monterey.

Watch below or click here.

