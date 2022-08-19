VIDEO: 1911 National Indy Car Monterey Reunion tech tour

Take a tech tour of the 1911 National Indy Car with RACER’s Marshall Pruett that finished seventh in the very first Indianapolis 500 in 1911 with Charlie Merz.
Watch below or click here.
