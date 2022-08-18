COTA adds infield grandstand

Circuit of The Americas announced it is adding an infield viewing grandstand for its upcoming Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix, set for October 21-23, which will commemorate the Austin circuit’s 10th anniversary.

Located just past the esses or “S-Curves” of Turns 3-5, the new grandstand will offer a head-on view of the cars, just before they head uphill through Turns 6-8. The new infield grandstand’s central location provides close proximity to all of the race weekend experiences including curated food, entertainment and merchandise.

“After years of ambition, this incredible location, something we’ve always hoped to add, is finally a reality,” said COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein. “It is one of several new fan-focused improvements, along with a new five lane road, 200 more front gate buses, 5 new shade tents, and a new ‘quick serve’ menu. This grandstand allows us to open an entirely new part of the campus to programming and enhanced offerings.”

Tickets for the new grandstand go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. CDT. at circuitoftheamericas.com/f1/tickets. The circuit says all other reserved and general 3-day admission for this year’s USGP is sold out.