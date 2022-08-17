TV ratings: Richmond, Topeka

NASCAR and the NHRA had the motorsports TV scene largely to themselves last week. The NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Sunday night averaged a 1.45 rating and 2.390 million viewers on USA, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was comfortably ahead of last season’s second Richmond race, which ran in September and on now-defunct NBCSN, where it averaged 1.07/1.784m viewers.

The supporting Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond on FS1 Saturday evening averaged 0.30/521,000, up slightly from last time out at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (0.31/492K).

NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series was back on FS1 after its run on FOX, and slipped to 0.19/301,000 for the finals from Topeka. Last year this event’s finals was on FOX where they averaged 0.45/675,000.

Delayed coverage of the IMSA Pilot Challenge race from Road America Saturday on USA averaged 124,000 viewers, while the Lamborghini Super Trofeo race preceding it averaged 105,000.