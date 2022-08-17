Racing on TV, August 19-21

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, August 19
|WWTR practice 1
|1:00-2:00pm
|
|WWTR qualifying
|4:15-5:15pm
|
|Watkins Glen
|6:30-8:30pm
|
|WWTR practice 2
|7:00-8:45pm
|
|Brainerd
qualifying 1
|8:00-9:30pm
|
Saturday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
qualifying
|10:00-11:00am
|
|Budds Creek
qualifying
|10:00-11:00am
|
|Watkins Glen
practice/
qualifying
|12:00-
2:00pm
|
|Watkins Glen
qualifying
|12:30-
2:00pm
|
|Budds Creek
races
|1:00-5:00pm
|
|Watkins Glen
race
|2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:00pm
race
|
|WWTR race
|4:15-
5:15pm
|
|WWTR
race
|6:00-6:30pm
pre-race
6:30-8:30pm
race
|
|WWTR
postrace
|8:30-9:00pm
post-race
|
Sunday, August 21
|Brainerd
qualifying 2
|1:30-3:00pm
(D)
|
|Watkins Glen
race
|Pre-race
2:00-3:00pm
Race
3:00-6:00pm
|
|Brainerd
finals
|3:30-6:30pm
|
|Austria
|5:00-6:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Road America
|8:00-10:00pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
