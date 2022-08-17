Racing on TV, August 19-21

Motorsport Images

TV

By August 17, 2022 12:04 PM

By |

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, August 19

WWTR practice 1 1:00-2:00pm

WWTR qualifying 4:15-5:15pm

Watkins Glen 6:30-8:30pm

WWTR practice 2 7:00-8:45pm

Brainerd
qualifying 1		 8:00-9:30pm

Saturday, August 20

Watkins Glen
qualifying		 10:00-11:00am

Budds Creek
qualifying		 10:00-11:00am

Watkins Glen
practice/
qualifying		 12:00-
2:00pm

Watkins Glen
qualifying		 12:30-
2:00pm

Budds Creek
races		 1:00-5:00pm

Watkins Glen
race		 2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:00pm
race

WWTR race 4:15-
5:15pm

WWTR
race		 6:00-6:30pm
pre-race
6:30-8:30pm
race

WWTR
postrace		 8:30-9:00pm
post-race

Sunday, August 21

Brainerd
qualifying 2		 1:30-3:00pm
(D)

Watkins Glen
race		 Pre-race
2:00-3:00pm
Race
3:00-6:00pm

Brainerd
finals		 3:30-6:30pm

Austria 5:00-6:30pm
(SDD)

Road America 8:00-10:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

MX-5 CUP | ROUND 10 – ROAD AMERICA

