$75K winning bid for charity auction trackside luncheon with Ford CEO Jim Farley at Monterey

@Nico2015, Ford GT owner/driver/enthusiast, had the winning bid in the charity auction of a trackside luncheon with Ford CEO and vintage racer Jim Farley during the Rolex Motorsports Reunion weekend.

One hundred percent of the $75,000 winning bid (including the auction host BAT buyers’ fee) will go to the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, a non-profit, 501c(3) dedicated to improving the enjoyment of, and access to, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

On offer was a Saturday, Aug. 20, luncheon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca trackside with vintage racer and Ford CEO, Jim Farley, who has entered both a a ’66 Cobra and ’78 Lola T-298 sports racer in the Reunion.

Also included are two VIP passes, VIP parking, Driver’s Lounge access for two, and hot laps in the right seat with a pro driver.

“This is a wonderful outcome and it’ll be a great afternoon for you, Nico2015!” said Martin Lauber, LSRF director, inviting him — and all Rolex Reunion drivers, car owners, crew and spectators—to stop by the Foundation booth in Garages 5-6 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Foundation board members will be on hand all week in a garage space shared with RACER and VintageMotorsport staffers who will be handing out magazines and (until supplies run out) limited edition posters by illustrator Paul Laguette.

For additional information on the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, click here.

All those who can’t be on hand in person can live stream the action from the Rolex Monterey Reunion all weekend here at RACER.com and at VintageMotorsport.com.

For the full event Entry List: click here.

For the full weekend Schedule: click here.