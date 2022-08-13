Chastain paces Cup Series practice at Richmond

Ross Chastain was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday evening at Richmond Raceway.

Chastain paced the uneventful session, the only of the weekend, at 117.514mph (22.976s). Tyler Reddick was second quick at 117.066mph, and rookie Austin Cindric was third at 116.949mph.

Aric Almirola was fourth quickest at 116.903mph, and Martin Truex Jr. completed the top five at 116.782mph.

Truex is the defending race winner. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who was sixth fastest in practice at 116.61mph, won at Richmond in the spring.

Erik Jones was seventh fastest at 116.595mph, Chase Elliott eighth (116.359mph), Daniel Suarez ninth (116.269mph), and Justin Haley 10th (116.049mph).

Ryan Blaney was 21st fastest in practice (114.635mph). Blaney enters Richmond on the playoff bubble, 19 points ahead of Truex. Blaney’s best finish at Richmond is seventh, which he earned in the spring race.

Chastain was the fastest driver in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Almirola, Chase Elliott, Truex, and Hamlin.

Thirty-six drivers, all the charter teams, will compete in Sunday’s race at Richmond.

JJ Yeley is in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing; Landon Cassill is in the Spire Motorsports No. 77; Noah Gragson makes his 10th start in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing; Ty Gibbs is once again in the No. 45 for 23XI Racing.