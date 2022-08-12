McNulty joins Skip Barber TC America team

Sally McNulty has joined the Skip Barber Race Team for the remainder of the 2022 TC America powered by Skip Barber Racing School championship, beginning with Rounds 9 and 10 at Road America, August 19-21. McNulty will drive a new No. 780 Borla Exhaust Skip Barber Racing School Honda Civic Si — one of only two turnkey 11th generation Civic Si Honda Performance Development race chassis that were built for 2022.

“I am beyond pumped for the opportunity to race the new generation of Civic Si turnkey race car by Honda, as well as work with a championship-winning team,” said McNulty. “I graduated from Skip Barber School with my competition license, and it just feels right to race under their name as well. Looking forward to growing as a driver and competitor with them for the rest of the 2022 season!”

McNulty began her racing career by participating in track day experiences which progressed to participating in local National Auto Sport Association (NASA) events. In 2019, she advanced to the TC America series, earning multiple top-five finishes. McNulty is currently sixth in the TCA America championship point standings. Looking to finish the season strong, she has three more doubleheaders with the new car and team to amass more points.

McNulty and Skip Barber Racing School will start fresh for the 2023 championship, which has already been announced to begin at NOLA Motorsports Park, February 24-26.

“We worked with Sally leading into her rookie season in TC America,” said Adam Roberts, TC team manager. “Through our 3 Day Racing School and 2 Day Advanced Racing School, we were able to help Sally transition from Time Attack driver to licensed TC America racer. We built our race team to support our alumni, and it’s great to have Sally drive for us. The team is excited to support her as she continues developing her craft.”