Spire adds sports car ace Rockenfeller for road courses

Spire Motorsports has added two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller to its driver lineup for this season’s final two road course races.

Rockenfeller will drive the No.77 NationsGuard Chevrolet at Watkins Glen (Aug. 21) and at the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 9).

“Since starting my professional racing career back in the early 2000s, I’ve always kept a close eye on NASCAR,” Rockenfeller said. “What’s more, after teaming up with Jimmie Johnson – one of the heroes of the sport – my respect and appreciation for NASCAR has grown.

“It’s an immensely competitive series with some of the world’s greatest drivers racing wheel-to-wheel, merely centimeters apart. Room for error is minimal, at best.

“Watkins Glen is a difficult track in any car, but given how sensitive and big a NASCAR Cup Series car is, I think this will be an even bigger challenge.”

The Watkins Glen race next week will be Rockenfeller’s NASCAR debut.

“I’ve been fortunate to race LMP prototypes, DTM, and GTs, but now I’m ready to get my name out there in NASCAR. This is a huge honor for me to be racing the No.77 NationsGuard Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and I want to say thank you to Spire Motorsports for giving me this opportunity to start a new chapter in my career.”

German-born Rockenfeller is one of the best sports car drivers in the world. Among his accomplishments in addition to two Le Mans wins, Rockenfeller is a former DTM champion and has a Daytona Prototype class win in the Rolex 24 (2010). Rockenfeller also scored a GTLM class victory with Corvette Racing at Sebring in 2017.

“Attracting world-class talent like Mike Rockenfeller is such an honor for Spire Motorsports,” said team president Bill Anthony. “Mike is a talented, globally-accomplished driver, and we’re thrilled to introduce him to NASCAR.

“We’ve invested in getting Mike up to speed quickly through the Driver Familiarization Test, and our partners at Chevrolet have generously offered simulation time for him.

“Everyone at Spire Motorsports is motivated and committed to providing Mike with a great effort at Watkins Glen and the Charlotte Roval.”