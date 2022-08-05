IMSA, iRacing announce eSports series

IMSA has unveiled the series’ next foray into eSports with the introduction of the IMSA eSports Global Championship. The four-race season will feature multi-driver teams in multi-class races with GT3 and TCR machinery.

“The IMSA Esports Global Championship is the next step in our esports presence after the success of the IMSA iRacing Pro Series and the IMSA Triple Crown Challenge,” IMSA President John Doonan said.

“IMSA was among the first motorsports organizations to recognize the potential of working with iRacing to blend the gap between sim racing and real racing by including our manufacturing partners. We’re excited that eight manufacturers competing in IMSA this year will be participating in the IMSA Esports Global Championship, and we expect that number to increase in the coming years,” Doonan added.

The season will begin on October 16 with a 2h40m race from the virtual Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The series will also run at the virtual WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway.

Races will be broadcast on iRacing’s Youtube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts in conjunction with RACESPOT, a dedicated sim racing broadcaster.

“iRacing and IMSA have enjoyed a long and productive relationship,” said Tony Gardner, president of iRacing.com.

“Our partnership with IMSA has enabled more than 160,000 iRacers around the world to race virtual versions of the world’s fastest sports cars on North America’s iconic road courses. The IMSA Esports Global Championship is a natural and exciting next step in our relationship with IMSA as well as with many of the world’s leading makers of high-performance automobiles,” Gardner explained.