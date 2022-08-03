Racing on TV, August 5-7

By August 3, 2022 11:47 AM

By

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, August 5

Nashville practice 1 4:15-5:30pm

Saturday, August 6

Michigan
qualifying		 9:00-10:00am

Road America
qualifying		 11:55am-
1:05pm

Nashville
practice 2		 12:15
1:15pm

Michigan
qualifying		 12:30-
2:00pm

Road America 2:15-6:15pm

Nashville
qualifying		 4:30-5:45pm

Michigan
race		 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:00pm
race

Michigan 6:30-8:30pm

Sunday, August 7

Nashville
warmup		 10:15-10:45am

Road
America race		 11:40am-
2:20pm

Road
America race		 12:00-2:30pm

Nashville 1:00-2:05pm

Silverstone 1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)

Michigan
race		 Pre-race
2:30-3:00pm
Race
3:00-6:30pm

Nashville
race		 Pre-race
3:00-3:30pm
Race
3:30-6:00

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

