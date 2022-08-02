Front Row drops Pocono penalty appeal

Front Row Motorsports has withdrawn its appeal of the L2-level penalty that was issued to the No.34 team of Michael McDowell.

McDowell’s car was one of two NASCAR took after Pocono for further inspection at the R&D Center. It was there that the infraction was found.

NASCAR officials docked McDowell’s team 100 driver and 100 owner points the week after the race at Pocono Raceway for modifying a single-sourced supplied part on the Next Gen car.

McDowell also lost 10 playoff points if he qualifies for the postseason. Blake Harris, McDowell’s crew chief, was suspended for four races. However, Harris was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway because the team asked for his suspension to be deferred while they appealed the penalty.

“After further assessing penalties levied against its No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series team, Front Row Motorsports has notified NASCAR that it will drop its appeal and accept the penalty,” the team said in a statement Tuesday morning. “The team has made internal changes in its build practices to ensure the issues leading to the penalties will not happen again in the future.

Harris will now serve his four-race suspension for the races at Michigan (Aug. 7), Richmond Raceway (Aug. 14), Watkins Glen (Aug. 21), and Daytona (Aug. 27).

“Lead engineer, Chris Yerges, will serve as the interim crew chief for the No. 34 beginning this weekend at Michigan,” the team added.

The penalty knocked McDowell out of the top 20 in points, and he sits 26th in the standings with four races left in the regular season.