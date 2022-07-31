SRO Motorsports America announces 2023 race schedule

SRO Motorsports Group CEO Stephane Ratel outlined the global SRO schedule for 2023 at the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa. For North America, Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS will headline seven race weekends, in conjunction with its trio of GT and TC series — GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America, and TC America powered by Skip Barber.

The 2023 season will kick off at the NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans, La., February 24-26. The circuit debuted with SRO earlier this year, and both the track and city made a strong and favorable impression. On March 3-5, GT America racers will head to the streets of Florida to join IndyCar for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

The annual trip to California’s Wine Country will take place March 30-April 2 at Sonoma Raceway. Circuit of The Americas returns to the calendar on May 5-7 in Austin, Texas.

Next up is Virginia International Raceway on June 16-18, with U.S. competitors then free to take part in the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa on July 29-30.

GT America returns to the Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville on August 4-6. All series return to Road America on August 25-27.

Sebring International Raceway serves as the penultimate round on September 23-25, with the season concluding at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with the Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS on October 5-8.

SRO Motorsports America sees continued momentum for 2023 with it’s core series:

The Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, SRO America’s headlining series, showcases GT3 machinery on double-header weekends with 90-minute races that feature full-service pit stops and driver changes during seven events.

GT America powered by AWS is enjoying an excellent sophomore season catering to GT3, GT2 and GT4 machinery. The single-driver sprint format for bronze level participants has offered an exciting platform to showcase multi-class GT racing that has been the hallmark of SRO in America.

Pirelli GT4 America, like its European counterpart, has attracted strong grids featuring a wide variety of machinery. Its hour-long feature races offer non-stop action with a driver change at the halfway mark to shake up the running order.

The multi-class TC America Series powered by Skip Barber series continues to thrive with a plethora of touring cars going wheel to wheel in 40-minute contests. The TCX category continues to gain momentum with continuity being the name of the game in TC and TCA.