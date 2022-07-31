Bakkerud leads Dreyer & Reinbold domination of Sweden Nitro Rallycross

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing with JC Raceteknik remain undefeated in the 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season, with Andreas Bakkerud leading a 1-2-3-4-5 for the team in Sweden.

The reigning European Rallycross champion made the best start in the eight-car, six-lap final, closing off top qualifier and polesitter Oliver Eriksson, and led for the duration of the race.

It wasn’t a straightforward run to the flag though, with teammate Robin Larsson hounding him for the first three laps, until he opted for the longer joker lap on the fourth tour. Bakkerud went a lap later, but retained the lead comfortably, crossing the line 1.963s ahead of Larsson.

Four-time World Rallycross and reigning Extreme E champion Johan Kristoffersson resisted a challenge from Fraser McConnell to take third on what was a one-off appearance in the series for him.

Kristoffersson jokered at the same time at Larsson, and one lap after McConnell, who rubbed doors with him going into Turn 1 on the penultimate lap. Resolute defending from Kristoffersson meant he retained third, but McConnell continued to shadow him until the finish line.

World Rally Championship regular Ole Christian Veiby completed the DRR JC sweep in fifth, with American racer Conner Martell claiming sixth. He was the final finisher, with Kris Meeke and Eriksson both failing to finish due to punctures.

For Meeke, it compounded a disastrous weekend with software issues preventing his car from running for all of Saturday’s qualifying. Eriksson meanwhile won the qualifying battle bracket and his opening heat on Sunday, couldn’t complete the job in the main event thanks to his retirement.