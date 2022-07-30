F1 releases 'Drive it Out' video to combat abuse

Formula 1 has released a video message calling on everyone associated with the sport to call out abuse both online and at events.

The video follows recent abuse of some fans at the Austrian Grand Prix, and amid ongoing concerns about the lack of accountability for conduct on social media platforms.

During the final race weekend before the summer break – where a group of Max Verstappen fans were captured on social media burning what appeared to be a Lewis Hamilton cap – F1 has launched a united front across all stakeholder platforms.

“The Formula 1 community, including all twenty drivers, Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, have come together to deliver a strong message to ‘Drive Out’ any form of abuse, online and at events, and call for greater respect,” an F1 statement read.

“The video message released today recognizes that while passion and competition is a very important part of our sport it can go too far, resulting in fans, journalists, presenters, and drivers receiving abuse both verbally and online.

“We are all sending a clear message that this isn’t acceptable and must end and those that continue to spread abuse and offensive comments are not welcome in our sport.”

The video itself features the following message, delivered by all of the drivers, as well as the F1 and FIA bosses:

“Formula 1 is all about competition and rivalry. But also respect. Respect as competitors, respect for our fans, respect for the whole F1 family.

“Abuse of any kind is unacceptable. If you cannot be respectful then don’t be part of our sport. We cannot let those who think they can abuse others get away with it. We have a duty to call this out and say ‘no more’.

“We are acting as a community to block those who abuse others online. We won’t allow abuse at our races. But we also need social media platforms to tackle abuse online head-on.

“Those who hide behind social media with abusive and disrespectful views are not our fans. We are united and ask you to join us in driving this out of all sport and society.”